POTSDAM — Union men’s hockey coach Josh Hauge experienced an enjoyable return to Clarkson, where he was a men’s assistant coach, as his Dutchmen picked up a 3-2 victory over Clarkson before 2,246 in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night at Cheel Arena.
Hauge was with Clarkson the past seven years before Union hired him at the end of last season to be the program’s new head coach.
“It’s been great to come back and see everybody,” Hauge said. “The guys competed so hard. I’m just really proud of them. It wasn’t pretty at times for us, but we found a way. They peppered us and they controlled some of that game, especially the first period. We were able to survive a little bit, but we are a young team and we are growing.”
Clarkson struck first in Friday’s game with a power-play goal from defenseman Trey Taylor, who was standing off to the side near the goal line at 4 minutes, 31 seconds of the first period. Noah Beck and Ayrton Martino assisted on the goal.
Union got a power-play chance about four minutes later and capitalized when Liam Robertson redirected a shot from Chris Theodore past Clarkson goalie Ethan Haider at 8:26 of the first period.
Theodore, who transferred from American International College, is one of eight players who skated for Union on Friday who were brought to the program after Hauge was hired.
“It was a big win for our coach,” Theodore said. “I like how much of a player’s coach he is. He is able to get a group all together and on the same page. He’s been terrific. I wanted a coach that was going to be a player’s coach. I’m happy I am here. I knew he was going to create something special here at Union.”
Clarkson thought it took a 2-1 lead at 11:22 of the first period on a shot from Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup. But a hit just before the goal was reviewed on video and Clarkson’s Mathieu Gosselin was given a major penalty for a hit-from-behind. That play occurred at 10:55, which meant that the goal wouldn’t count.
The Dutchmen took the lead for good at 19:05 of the opening period on a shot from Josh Nixon, another Hauge transfer pickup from Lake Superior State.
Clarkson almost tied the game 2:16 into the third period when Gosselin stole the puck from a Union player and skated in on goalie Connor Murphy uncontested.
He shot just missed the top of the net and hit the crossbar.
That play summed up how shots went for Clarkson as the Golden Knights held a 36-17 advantage.
A lack of hustle from Clarkson led to Union’s third goal when Tyler Watkins got to a loose puck in the crease and tapped it in.
“We are going to stick to the process,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “I thought our identity was good tonight. Every mistake we make is in our net right now. We are grinding through that. For the most part tonight, we thought we played well. We have to find ways to win hockey games. There’s a lot to like in our game. We have to be a little bit harder to play against. They get two whacks at the puck on their third goal in front of our crease.”
Clarkson cut the lead to 3-2 with a power-play goal from Ryan Taylor at 16:23, with Jordan Power and Ellis Rickwood picking up assists.
“We had a really good week of practice,” Taylor said. “I think we are generating a lot of offense. Any other night we probably win that game, so it’s a step in the right direction. I think we can try to get some rebound goals, but it was pretty good tonight.”
ST. LAWRENCE 3, RENSSELAER 2
Jan Lasak scored at 9:32 of the third period to help the Saints (4-4, 1-0) rally from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Engineers in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena.
RPI (5-3, 1-2) led 2-0 after the first period on a power-play goal from Austin Heidemann and another goal from Jakob Lee.
Josh Boyer scored 70 seconds into the second period to start SLU’s comeback. Luc Salem scored at 6:03 of the second period. Tim Makowski assisted on all three goals.
SKIDMORE 5, SUNY CANTON 1
Evan Pringle scored for the SUNY Canton (1-2) in a nonconference loss to Skidmore in Canton.
Everett Wardle, Zach Lindewirth, Zach Frisk, Kaeden Patrick and Jaden York scored for Skidmore (3-1).
SUNY CORTLAND 7, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Trevor Veneklase and Zach Smith both scored twice to lead the Red Dragons (2-0-1, 1-0) past the Bears in the SUNYAC opener for each team in Cortland.
Jack Loran scored for the Bears (0-2, 0-1).
