CANTON — For a second straight game, the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team had a rough night at the rink.
Western Michigan, the No. 4 team in the nation, skated to an 8-2 win over the Saints before 671 fans in a nonconference game Friday night at Appleton Arena.
Last Saturday, the Saints fell 8-0 at Quinnipiac in an ECAC Hockey game.
SLU (3-5-4 overall) gets a chance to have a better showing when it faces the Broncos in the final game of the series at 7 tonight.
“We have to stick to our game,” Saints captain Kaden Pickering said. “We have spurts of it tonight. We just have to manage the puck more, score some more goals and stay out of the penalty box.”
The Saints played with Western Michigan (9-4) in the first period, trailing 2-1.
But the Broncos scored three straight goals in the first half of the second period to go up 5-1 and were never seriously challenged after.
“I liked our puck movement and our poise,” Broncos coach Pat Ferschweiler said. “I’ll take (goals) any way, pretty or dirty, but it sure is nicer for sure. They are a proud hockey team that works hard and they are well-coached. We are going to expect a great effort from them tomorrow. We are going to give them a great effort ourselves.
“I thought our (defense) did a good job of lateral gapping and putting pressure on their entry and making it hard for them to get in clean, for sure.”
The Broncos went 3-for-5 on the power play, scoring on their first three — a streak that started with a goal from Ethen Frank at 7 minutes, 5 seconds of the first period to put Western Michigan ahead 2-1.
Cole Gallant scored off a nice pass from Ty Glover at 1:35 of the second period to give the Broncos a 3-1 lead and Paul Washe scored the third straight power-play goal at 5:17 of the second period to make it 4-1. Washe also scored the first goal for the Broncos at 2:56 of the first period.
“That always helps,” Washe said of the power play goals. “We felt good about our energy, our legs were good. We had our feet under us. We had a great start from Chad Hillebrand getting in on the forecheck.
“Sometimes the puck moves better than other nights. That’s something we practice and it’s nice that it was working out for us. We know they will come out hungry (tonight), so we’ve got to raise our level and play our best hockey.”
Drew Worrad gave the Broncos a 5-1 lead at 7:32 of the second.
After the fifth goal, SLU coach Brent Brekke replaced goalie Emil Zetterquist with Grant Adams.
“We didn’t manage the puck well and we were undisciplined against a team that’s very talented,” Brekke said. “It’s a good hockey team and we gave them what they wanted. They were very good with their discipline tonight. We have to play a solid game (tonight). If we manage the pucks and stick to our structure, we’ll have some success. Their power play is lights out.”
Pickering scored a power-play goal for the Saints at 14:48 of the second period, with Mason Waite and Tucker McIntosh assisting.
SLU’s first goal came 6:07 into the game when Pickering assisted on a goal from Philippe Chapleau to tie the game 1-1.
The Broncos added three goals in the third period on shots from Gallant (7:28), Jason Polin (14:13) and Cam Knuble (15:40).
n NOTES: Luc Salem, Justin Paul and Jordan Steinmetz all blocked two shots for the Saints. ... Cameron Buhl won eight of 14 faceoffs to lead the Saints. Drew Worrad was 10-5 for Western Michigan.
CLARKSON 1, WISCONSIN 1 (OT)
Daniel Laatsch scored a goal during a postgame shootout but the nonconference game against Clarkson was officially a 1-1 tie in Madison, Wis.
Neither team scored until Nick Campoli produced a goal for Clarkson (7-4-3) at 9:15 of the third period, with Jordan Power and Luke Mobley assisting.
Wisconsin (4-10-1) tied the game at 16:28 with a goal from Tarek Baker.
