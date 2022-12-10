CANTON — The Brown University men’s hockey team was hoping to erase bad memories from a playoff loss last season, but instead St. Lawrence gave the Bears new bad memories in a 4-0 win.
But the memory of Saturday night’s ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena will be a special one for Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist, who made 31 saves to pick up his first collegiate shutout.
The first shutout came in his 90th career game for the graduate student from Stockholm, Sweden.
“It’s unbelievable,” Zetterquist said. “It took me long enough to get there, but this is amazing. We played such a solid defensive game. I’m keeping (the puck) in my stall all season. It will be right there staring me in the face.”
Said Saints coach Brent Brekke, “It’s a special win for Zetts. As well as he’s played for us and given us an opportunity to win hockey games, it’s great to see.”
While Zetterquist was keeping Brown (4-9-2 overall, 1-7-2 ECAC) off the scoreboard the Saints offense was coming from a line of Jan Lasak, Max Dorrington and Ty Naaykens.
“Their line played well,” Brekke said. “They made a lot of plays, good reads out front and they converted opportunities when they had their hands on the puck to make some plays.”
Lasak scored the first goal of the game during a power play at 8 minutes, 35 seconds of the first period, redirecting an outside shot by Philippe Chapleau.
“This is a play we practice,” Lasak said. “It hit my stick and went five-hole. It was a little lucky, but that’s what we need.”
Dorrington gave the Saints (8-8, 5-3) a 2-0 lead at 4:02 of the second period when he appeared to dive for a puck, sent on a pass from Lasak, tapping it into the net.
“I was trying to get to the back door,” Dorrington said. “I definitely had to reach for that one. I was looking for the puck. It was a pass that came all the way across the front.”
Dorrington scored another goal at 11:28 of the third period to extend the lead to 3-0. Mason Waite assisted as did Naaykens, who assisted on three goals.
“I thought we were really solid,” Naaykens said of his line. “There were a couple (assists) in quick transitions where Dorry went to the net hard.”
Josh Boyer ended the scoring with a goal at 17:24, with Luc Salem assisting.
Brown picked up two points Friday night against Clarkson and has already played a lot of their tough conference road games before Christmas.
“Our power play was off, obviously,” Brown coach Brendan Whittet said. “You have to capitalize on your chances. I thought we worked unbelievably hard. I don’t know if it was always smart, the way we were working.”
For a second straight night, the Golden Knights (7-8-2, 3-3-2) left a point on the table after losing to Yale in a postgame shootout, 2-1.
Yale (1-8-1) scored the first goal of the game on a shot from David Chen at 3:44 of the first period. That lead held up until Anthony Callin scored a power-play goal for Clarkson at 1:29 of the third period, with Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup and Ryan Taylor assisting.
