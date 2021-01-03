Emil Zetterquist stopped 37 shots to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team to a 4-2 win over Quinnipiac in an ECAC Hockey game Sunday afternoon at the People’s United Center in Hamden, Conn.
The Saints (1-0-1 overall and conference) came away from the two-game series with four total points, earning three for a regulation win Sunday.
Quinnipiac (6-3-1, 0-1-1), which had beaten SLU eight straight times coming into the series, earned two points in the first game Thursday, a 2-2 tie and 1-0 shootout win.
This is also SLU’s best start in conference play since the 2016-17 team began with a 5-0-2 record and the best overall start to a season since the 2015-16 team began 3-0.
“I’m proud of the effort from our guys,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “Quinnipiac is a talented hockey team and they kept coming. We weathered the storm late in the third period and grew as a team tonight.”
Jordan Steinmetz got SLU off to a quick start when he scored 69 seconds into the game on a shot that deflected off the skate of Quinnipiac’s Jayden Lee. Aleski Peltonen and Tucker McIntosh picked up assists for the Saints.
SLU extended the advantage to 2-0 at 12 minutes, 20 seconds of the opening period when freshman Greg Lapointe scored his second goal of the season. The puck bounced off the wall to SLU’s Cameron Buhl, who sent a pass to an open Lapointe in the circle and Lapointe wristed a shot over Bobcats goalie Keith Petruzzelli. Tim Makowski also assisted on the play.
The Bobcats got some late life when SLU’s Jake Stevens was called for cross checking with 4:53 left in the game.
Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold pulled Petruzzelli for an extra attacker and the move paid off as Odeen Tufto scored at 16:18 to cut the Saints lead to 2-1.
Pecknold kept Petruzzelli out of the net and SLU built a 3-1 lead on a empty-net goal from Ashton Fry at 18:04, with Callum Cusinato and Philip Alftberg assisting.
Petruzzelli remained out of the net and the Bobcats scored again at 19:05 on a shot from Zach Metsa to cut SLU’s lead to 3-2.
With Petruzzelli still out, SLU’s Justin Paul gained possession of the puck in his own zone and lofted a shot high into the air, trying to clear the zone but not draw an icing call.
His shot wound up going right into the empty net to seal the win with 42.9 seconds left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.