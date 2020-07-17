College men’s basketball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five members of the SUNY Canton men’s basketball team have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court for their efforts in the classroom, while the entire team has been recognized with the NABC Team Academic Excellence award.
Brandon Averitt, Brandon Blaker, Andrew Fitch, Ibu Smith and Joseph Werner were all recognized on the Honors Court. In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria.
The qualifications are that they must be academically a junior or senior and a varsity player and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or higher at the end of the 2019-20 academic year. Students must also have matriculated at least one year at their current institution and be a member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or an NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.
n Recent SUNY Canton graduate and former South Jefferson standout Molly Denny was named North Atlantic Conference Senior Scholar Athlete. Denny was an NAC All-Academic Team twice, and on the USCAA and IWLS All-Academic Teams prior to the Roos entering the conference. She was also named SUNY Canton Student Athlete of the Year twice — as a sophomore and as a junior.
