PLATTSBURGH — Conor Bartlett scored two goals and assisted on three others to lead the Clarkson men’s lacrosse team to a 15-6 victory over SUNY Plattsburgh in a nonconference game Tuesday afternoon.
Pierce Currie scored three goals for the Golden Knights (2-0 overall) and Will Britton, Bryan Penney and Jay Considine all added two goals.
Dillon Smith led the Cardinals (1-1) with three goals and two assists.
