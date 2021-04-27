CANTON — Plenty of Bergans and Mahoneys will occupy the field when Clarkson’s men’s lacrosse team arrives here today for a 4 p.m. Liberty League lacrosse game against St. Lawrence University.
The Saints (5-2 overall, 3-2 conference) will be represented by coach Mike Mahoney, an alum who just won his 250th game and has been on the job 24 years.
His son Mark, a junior, will start at attack and his son John, a freshman midfielder, could come off the bench for some playing time.
Clarkson (3-7, 1-3) is led by Bill Bergan, who is in his 33rd year heading the program. One of his midfielders is his son Billy, a junior who has scored three goals this year.
Mark Mahoney has recorded 16 goals and nine assists, and John has played in four games and scored two goals.
The sons were already familiar with the programs before they joined, having spent a lot of time as kids going to their fathers’ games, practices, even road trips.
“I would say they are certainly emotionally invested in the program,” Mike Mahoney said. “They’ve literally seen it since they were in kindergarten and going to games. They’ve seen dad when he’s been really happy about the way things are going and seen some times when they had to bear with me a little bit. It’s something important to them and that rubs off on the other guys as well.”
Said Bill Bergan, “(Billy) went to some practices and some games as a kid. As he got older, when there were times I could travel him, I would have him come with us. I wanted him to see what the experience was like. He went to practice once or twice a week. It’s definitely a unique experience for those kind of kids. They grow up faster. He’s seen more.”
Both Mark Mahoney and Billy Bergan had other options for college, but each wound up deciding they wanted to play for their fathers.
“I am happy with the decision I made,” Mark Mahoney said. “St. Lawrence is a great school and it turned out well. We were always around the team. We would go to practices all the time. I had a good idea of what I was walking into, from that standpoint.”
Said Billy Bergan, “My senior year in high school, I was pushing towards Clarkson. I decided to do a postgraduate year at Brewster (N.H.) Academy. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to stay in my hometown. I grew up here. I didn’t know if I wanted to explore other areas. I got there and realized home is, financially, the best decision where I want to go. I haven’t looked back.”
Bill Bergan wanted to spend time with his son, as any father would, but he also wanted Billy to experience the other parts of college life that come away from home. They decided that Billy would not live at home while at Clarkson to get more of the on-campus experience.
Both Mahoney and Bergan appreciate the unique experience of coaching their sons at the Division III level.
“He’s helped me,” Bergan said of Billy. “We come home and he’ll offer some kind of off-the-cuff suggestions on what helps our team and what doesn’t. Sometimes you get on guys and they don’t handle that well. Even though you know that, sometimes you still can’t help that. I think we are here to help each other. It’s been wonderful and anxiety-ridden at times.”
Mark Mahoney has benefitted not just from his dad coaching him, but having his brother John on the roster. The youngest boy in the family, Daniel, is a junior at Canton High School.
“John is the hardest worker that I know,” Mark Mahoney said. “He pushes me like crazy off the field. We do a ton of extra shooting sessions. He’s usually my workout partner. It’s been an unbelievable experience. It’s something I don’t take for granted. John, Daniel and I all push each other, more in a supportive way. We all want to see each other do as well as possible.”
Mark Mahoney, who also is a defenseman on the SLU men’s hockey team, and Billy Bergan are also former hockey teammates with the St. Lawrence Thunder, a former area youth team.
“He’s my good buddy,” Billy Bergan said of Mahoney. “I still keep in touch with him during the season. When the whistle blows we know it’s game time. It’s weird how a lot of the people you know in your town stick around and play on some of these (college) teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.