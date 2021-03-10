PITTSFORD — Jordan DePetres netted four goals as the St. John Fisher men’s lacrosse team topped Clarkson University, 16-10, in a nonconference game Wednesday afternoon.
Jacob Gallina provided two goals and three assists, and Darin Eakins stopped 12 shots for the Cardinals (2-0). Matthew Kemmis also collected two goals and an assist for St. John Fisher.
Pierce Currie and Sebastian Geiger each scored three goals, andConor Bartlett tallied a goal and two assists for the Golden Knights (0-2).
