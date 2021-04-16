College men’s lacrosse
OSWEGO — Former General Brown standout Carson Pickeral made 10 saves during his first collegiate start as Nazareth College defeated SUNY Oswego, 15-6, in a men’s lacrosse game Tuesday at Laker Turf Stadium.
Pickeral, a sophomore, played limited minutes last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, appearing in two games as a backup goaltender. The three-time Times All-North first-team goalie from Brownville turned away 12 of 18 shots on goal for Nazareth (2-5).
