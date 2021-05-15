COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For the third time in three years, Syracuse University’s men’s lacrosse season ended with a first-round loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Jake Carraway and Declan McDermott each scored five goals as No. 6-ranked Georgetown downed the No. 10/13-ranked Orange, 18-8, on Saturday night in an NCAA Tournament game at a neutral site at the University of Maryland.
Syracuse, which made the tournament with an at-large bid, finishes at 7-6. The Orange also lost in the first round of the tournament in 2018 and 2019, with the tournament being canceled last year because of the pandemic.
With its third consecutive win, Georgetown improved to 13-2 with the latest meeting between the two Big East rivals.
Dylan Hess scored four goals for the Hoyas, who never trailed. Syracuse got within 3-2 on Owen Hiltz’s goal to finish the scoring in the first quarter,
But Georgetown responded by scoring the next five goals en route to building an 8-4 edge by halftime.
The Hoyas then shut out the Orange in the third quarter, building a 13-4 lead through three quarters.
Goalie Owen McElroy made 10 saves for Georgetown.
Jamie Trimboli (three goals) and Stephen Rehfuss (one goal, two assists) each recorded three points to lead Syracuse, while Owen Seebold scored twice.
Syracuse also made 13 turnovers, served 11 penalties and lost the possession battle as Georgetown collected the most ground balls, 33-23. Each team won 14 faceoffs.
Senior goalie Drake Porter finished with 15 saves for the Orange, but allowed all 18 goals.
Previously in the NCAA Tournament, Syracuse lost at Loyola, 15-13, in 2019, and in 2018 was defeated, 10-9, at Cornell, both first-round games.
This year the Orange finished tied for last place in the ACC at 2-5 with Virginia, but Syracuse won both regular-season meetings. The ACC didn’t hold a championship tournament.
Georgetown also won its first game versus Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament after the Orange won the first three meetings in the NCAAs.
Georgetown, which has won three consecutive Big East tournament titles, advances to a quarterfinal to face the winner of a first-round game between No. 3-ranked Virginia and Bryant, to be played at noon today.
