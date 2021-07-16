CANTON — SUNY Canton men’s lacrosse player Carter Vashaw, who just finished his sophomore year, died Thursday after a battle with Diffuse Leptomeningeal Glioneuronal cancerous tumors.
Vashaw as a long-stick midfielder who missed all of last season. He played in four games in his freshman year of 2020 before the COVID-19 outbreak and picked up eight groundballs and forced three turnovers.
He was the son of John and Sharon (Langtry) Vashaw and studied management at SUNY Canton.
A native of Oswego, Vashaw attended Volney Elementary, Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley High School, graduating in 2019.
He also played boys hockey while in high school.
Calling hours will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany Street Oswego and funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carter Vashaw to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Fund (c/o Kathy Warren, MD, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., DANA 3154, Boston, Mass 02215).
