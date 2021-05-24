Le Moyne victorious to make NCAA D-II final

College men’s lacrosse

ERIE, Pa. — Matt Hutchings recorded two goals and five assists as the top-seeded Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 3 Mercyhurst, 11-9, in an NCAA Division II semifinal Sunday.

Ben McCreary added three goals and Frank Delia made eight saves for the unbeaten Dolphins (14-0). Former high school players Ryder Simser, Hayden Hoerner and Nick Mallette play for Le Moyne, which takes on Lenoir-Rhyne (15-1) in Sunday’s 1 p.m. title game at East Hartford, Conn.

Nathan Grenon scored four goals to pace the Lakers (12-2). Former General Brown product Cole Johnson netted a goal for Mercyhurst.

