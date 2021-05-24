College men’s lacrosse
ERIE, Pa. — Matt Hutchings recorded two goals and five assists as the top-seeded Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 3 Mercyhurst, 11-9, in an NCAA Division II semifinal Sunday.
Ben McCreary added three goals and Frank Delia made eight saves for the unbeaten Dolphins (14-0). Former high school players Ryder Simser, Hayden Hoerner and Nick Mallette play for Le Moyne, which takes on Lenoir-Rhyne (15-1) in Sunday’s 1 p.m. title game at East Hartford, Conn.
Nathan Grenon scored four goals to pace the Lakers (12-2). Former General Brown product Cole Johnson netted a goal for Mercyhurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.