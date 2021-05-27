POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse senior Josh Huiatt made third-team All-American status and has been selected to play in the annual United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Senior Game on Friday.
Huiatt, who is from Lisbon and played high school lacrosse for Canton, led SUNYAC in scoring with 29 goals and 55 points this season and was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Huiatt, a midfielder and an All-SUNYAC selection in 2018, 2019 and 2021, is fourth in Potsdam history in points and sixth in goals. He is the first Potsdam lacrosse player to be named an All-American since Ryan Duffy in 2014.
The NCAA Division III Senior Game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.
