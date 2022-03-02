SYRACUSE — The rocky start to the season for the Syracuse men’s lacrosse team continued on Wednesday.
No. 13-ranked Army rallied from a halftime deficit to down the No. 14-ranked Orange, 17-13, in a nonconference game at the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse, which is off to a 1-3 start this season, has lost its past three games, including a 20-10 loss at No. 2-ranked Virginia on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
On Wednesday, the Orange led 10-7 at halftime, but managed to score only three goals the rest of the way and were shut out in the fourth quarter.
The Black Knights scored the final six goals of the game. Army received four goals and two assists from All-American Brendan Nichtern.
Bobby Abshire contributed four goals and an assist for Army (4-1) and goalie Wyatt Schupler made 13 saves to record the win.
“That was a tough game and I have to give Army the credit for coming in here and taking it to us from the opening whistle,” Syracuse coach Gary Gait said. “They played hard, battled and made fewer mistakes than us. In the end, we didn’t counter, we didn’t make those same plays and that’s on us. As coaches we have to find ways to give players ways to have success. Unfortunately, we’ve been struggling in the first and fourth quarters to get these players to have those opportunities.”
Captains Brendan Curry and Owen Seebold each scored four goals for Syracuse and Tucker Dordevic chipped in with a goal and two assists.
Jakob Phaup won 22 of 33 faceoffs for the Orange, as well as totaling 10 ground balls, and scored his first-career goal with the team.
SU’s Harrison Thompson made nine saves in a little more than 45 minutes of action in taking the loss in relief of Bobby Gavin (three saves).
After Curry scored the game’s first goal less than 90 seconds into action, Army immediately rallied with a 5-0 run. Much of that was led by Nichtern, who scored three goals in the first nine minutes of the game.
Syracuse then responded with a 6-0 run of its own. Saam Olexo started it off with his first collegiate goal in transition and Seebold tallied a pair of goals in the surge as the Orange built a 10-7 lead through the first half.
Army went on to score seven of the game’s final 10 goals to post the win.
After winning its season opener, 28-5, against Holy Cross on Feb. 12, Syracuse fell to top-ranked Maryland, 14-10, on Feb. 20, before embarking on its first road trip of the season and suffering the setback at Virginia.
“We’re going to meet, discuss and talk and figure something out,” Gait said. “But we have to find ways to instill confidence in these guys. I think you’ve seen in every game that they have the ability to play with anyone, but you have to put together 60 minutes and we haven’t done that yet.”
Syracuse next hosts Hobart at 4 p.m. Sunday in a nonconference game at the Carrier Dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.