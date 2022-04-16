Times Staff Report
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Syracuse University suffered another close, late-season loss in men’s lacrosse, this time to No. 15-ranked North Carolina on Saturday.
Chris Gray scored the game winner with 15 seconds remaining in regulation as the Tar Heels turned back a comeback bid by edging the Orange, 14-13, in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
Syracuse, dealt its fourth consecutive loss, falls to 4-8, including 1-3 in ACC play.
The Orange also recently lost by a goal in overtime to No. 4-ranked Cornell and at the University at Albany.
Gray, a graduate student who is an All-American as well as the ACC’s reigning offensive player of the year, scored five goals and assisted on another for North Carolina (8-4, 1-3).
Goalie Collin Krieg made 18 saves for the Tar Heels, who have won the past three meetings with the Orange.
Syracuse trailed by as many as five goals in the fourth quarter and by three at 12-9 in the fourth quarter, but responded by scoring four straight goals in the span of four minutes and two seconds to take a 13-12 lead with 2:16 left in regulation.
Brendan Curry scored two goals in the run, including an unassisted goal to put Syracuse in front. But Lance Tillman followed with the tying goal with 1:01 left and Gray followed with the deciding goal.
Curry finished with three goals and two assists for the Orange, Tucker Dordevic tallied three goals and an assist and Jackson Birtwistle contributed three goals.
Syracuse is guaranteed to finish under the .500 mark this season, the first time since the 2007 team finished 5-8.
Last season, the Orange went 7-6 after it qualified for the NCAA Tournament, losing in the first round, 18-8 to Georgetown at the Carrier Dome.
This year, Syracuse hosts No. 4 Virginia at 4 p.m. next Saturday before concluding the regular season when it hosts No. 10 Notre Dame at noon on May 1.
