SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame continued its recent dominance of Syracuse University in men’s lacrosse by cruising to a another lopsided victory on Saturday.
The No. 4-ranked Fighting Irish recorded a 22-8 rout of the No. 8/9-ranked Orange at Arlotta Stadium in the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season finale for both teams.
Notre Dame (7-3, 3-3 ACC), which also defeated Syracuse, 18-11, on April 3 at the Carrier Dome, has now won its past three meetings with the Orange.
The Fighting Irish have also won six of the last eight encounters between the two teams.
Syracuse was held to its lowest offensive output of the season and has been outscored by Notre Dame, 40-19 in the two meetings.
The Orange (6-5), which also suffered its fourth loss in the past six games, finishes at 2-4 in the ACC.
Syracuse finishes in a tie for last place in the conference with Virginia, which it defeated, 13-11, last Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.
For the second year in a row, the ACC won’t hold a postseason tournament, so the Orange will have to garner an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
On Saturday, Pat Kavanagh led the way for Notre Dame by totaling 10 points, including five goals and five assists, to set the program record for points in a game.
Also with his five assists, Kavanagh became Notre Dame’s all-time single season assist leader with 34. Kavanagh broke his older brother Matt’s previous mark of 33 assists in 2014.
Syracuse jumped out to a 2-0 lead and built a 4-3 advantage early in the second quarter, but the Fighting Irish responded by scoring 19 of the next 22 goals to cruise to the triumph.
Tucker Dordevic led the Orange offensively by generating a goal and an assist. Also for Syracuse, Owen Hiltz scored twice and Peter Dearth finished with a goal and an assist.
After Dearth scored a goal to open the second quarter, Notre Dame went on a 10-2 run to lead 13-6 at halftime.
The Fighting Irish then blanked the Orange in the third quarter as it forged a 6-0 surge and allowed only two more Syracuse goals the rest of the way.
Syracuse senior goalie Drake Porter yielded 18 goals on 24 shots faced in taking the loss before he was replaced by Harrison Thompson (three saves) in the second half.
Goalie Liam Entenmann made 11 saves to register the win for Notre Dame.
Also for the Fighting Irish, Griffin Westlin and Quinn McCahon each collected five points on three goals and two assists apiece while Wheaton Jackoboice totaled four points on two goals and two assists.
Syracuse will conclude its regular season by hosting Robert Morris at 7 p.m. Friday at the Carrier Dome in a nonconference game in what will be the first meeting between the two teams.
