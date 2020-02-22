PREVIEW: COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Army at Syracuse
When: 1 p.m., today.
Where: Carrier Dome.
Records: Army (3-1), Syracuse (2-0).
TV: ACC Network Plus.
Outlook: This is the second game of a four-game homestand to begin the season for No. 5-ranked Syracuse, which is facing No. 7 Army. The Orange defeated Binghamton, 17-4, last Saturday, with sophomore attackman Griffin Cook leading the way with three goals and two assists, sophomore attackman Chase Scanlan totaled two goals and three assists and senior midfielder Jamie Trimboli scored a pair of goals. Senior goalie Drake Porter made 11 saves to notch the win for Syracuse. ... Through two games this season, the Orange has already scored 38 goals, the highest two-game total for the team since 2000. Syracuse ranks fourth nationally in scoring offense at 19.0 goals per game. ... Scanlan (9 goals-3 assists-12 points), redshirt senior Stephen Rehfuss (1-9-10), Cook (4-3-7), Trimboli (6-0-6) and junior midfielder Lucas Quinn (4-2-6) lead the Orange offensively. ... Syracuse also has solid 1-2 punch on faceoffs with the tandem of senior Danny Varello and junior Jakob Phaup. As a unit, the Orange leads the nation in faceoff win percentage (.719) and are second in ground balls per game (47.5). ... Army holds a 40-26 advantage in the all-time series with Syracuse, but the Orange has won eight of the past 10 matchups. ... Syracuse won the last meeting with Army, 10-8, last season, with Porter making 16 saves to secure the win and received multi-goal performances from current redshirt junior midfielder David Lipka and junior midfielder Jacob Buttermore. The Black Knights prevailed in the previous meeting, 11-10 in triple overtime, also in Syracuse. ... Army, which won the first three games of the season, including wins over ranked teams UMass and Rutgers, is coming off a 17-9 loss at unranked Marist on Tuesday. The Black Knights are led by sophomore attack Brendan Nichtern, who leads the team in goals (seven), assists (15) and points (22), as well as senior attack Sean O’Brien (10-3-13) and senior attack Miles Silva (9-1-10).
