No. 5/6 Duke at No. 20 Syracuse
When: 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse
Records: Duke (4-1), Syracuse (3-2, 0-1).
TV: ACC Network
Outlook: The Orange and Blue Devils meet in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash. ... Syracuse is coming off a 19-13 loss to North Carolina last Saturday in the ACC opener for both teams. The Orange received five points each from freshman attack Joey Spallina (three goals-two assists) and redshirt sophomore attack Owen Hiltz (two goals-three assists), but a comeback attempt came up short. Senior goalkeeper Will Mark made 17 saves for Syracuse while sophomore faceoff man Johnny Richiusa won 15 faceoffs for a season second-best. ... Despite the setback to North Carolina, Syracuse remains ranked in the top 20 of both national polls as it checks in at No. 20 in both the USILA Coaches Poll and the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll. Duke is ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in the national polls. ... Duke represents the third of four consecutive ranked opponents that Syracuse will face as the schedule turns to the second month of the season. ... Syracuse and Duke will meet for the 22nd time. The Orange hold a 14-7 command of the series, winning last year’s showdown 14-10 at home. SU has emerged victorious in five of the last six meetings and sit at 8-2 in the last 10 encounters. The Dome has been kind to the Orange when facing the Blue Devils as Syracuse is 5-0 all-time against Duke since a 12-11 win on May 21, 1994 at home. ... Duke graduate student defenseman Wilson Stephenson was named the USA Lacrosse Magazine Division I National Player of the Week. Stephenson helped Duke to a 14-12 victory over No. 8-ranked Penn. Drawing a matchup with one of the nation’s top midfielders in Sam Handley, he recorded a career-high four turnovers, collected a career-best six ground balls and added his first career goal in the triumph. Stephenson also garnered ACC Men’s Lacrosse Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors. Junior attack Brennan O’Neill contributed two goals and three assists to pace the then No. 10-ranked Blue Devils past Penn. ... Last year, Duke finished 11-6 on the season, including a 3-3 showing in the ACC. ... Today’s encounter represents the second of a three-game homestand for Syracuse. ... Prior to today’s game, the Orange will don 15 For Life Foundation shirts for warmups to bring awareness to mental health.
