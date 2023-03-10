No. 11/10 Johns Hopkins at Syracuse
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse
Records: Johns Hopkins (4-3), Syracuse (3-3).
TV: ACC Network
Outlook: This nonconference meeting will conclude a three-game homestand for the Orange. ... Also today, Syracuse will honor former Orange standout and Carthage graduate Mike Powell by retiring his No. 22 jersey. ... Syracuse, which has lost three straight games, was knocked out of the national rankings with a 14-13 loss to then No. 5-ranked Duke in an Atlantic Coast Conference game Sunday on the Orange’s home turf. Against Duke, freshman attack Finn Thomson tied the game with two minutes remaining in regulation to send it into sudden-death overtime. Charles Balsamo scored the deciding goal for the Blue Devils with 54 seconds left in the extra session. Senior goalkeeper Will Mark made 22 saves for the Orange, his highest total since joining the program. Graduate student and midfielder Cole Kirst scored four times on six shots and added an assist for Syracuse. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Jackson Birtwistle notched another hat trick for the Orange, which dropped to 0-2 in ACC play. ... Mark has been named to the first round of additions to the 2023 Tewaaraton Award Watch List. The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top college lacrosse player in the country. Mark, who transferred to Syracuse from Long Island University, has made major contributions in net this season. He carries a 10.87 goals-against average and has a save percentage of .596. He set season highs in saves (22) and shots faced (66) against Duke. ... Syracuse and Johns Hopkins are the two winningest teams in NCAA Division I history, and the only programs with at least 900 wins. They are meeting for the 61st time and Johns Hopkins leads the all-time series, 31-28-1. Syracuse has won three of the last five meetings, but the Blue Jays outlasted the Orange, 10-7, last season in Baltimore. ... This is the first meeting in the Dome since a 14-10 Syracuse win on March 9, 2019. ... Johns Hopkins had a two-game winning streak snapped as the Blue Jays fell to top-ranked Virginia, 18-13, in Baltimore on Tuesday. ... Senior attack Jacob Angelus paces the Blue Jays in scoring with 24 points, including 18 assists. Graduate student and attack Garrett Degnon leads the team in goals (14) and also has an assist, while freshman midfielder Matt Collison (13-1) and junior midfielder Brendan Grimes (8-6) have both generated 14 points. ... Last year’s win against Syracuse was one of only seven for Johns Hopkins, which finished 7-9. ... Syracuse will continue nonconference action during its spring break week when it plays at Hofstra on Long Island at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
