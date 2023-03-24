Hobart at Syracuse
When: 1 p.m. today
Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse
Records: Hofstra (4-3), Syracuse (5-4).
TV: ACC Network
Outlook: Syracuse will square off with historic foe Hobart as the Kraus-Simmons Trophy will be on the line in the 108th meeting between the two teams. The trophy is named for legendary Orange head coach Roy Simmons Sr., who coached at SU from 1931-70 and won 253 career games, and Babe Kraus who compiled 208 victories at Hobart. ... Syracuse has won its past two games, both in nonconference play, with an 8-6 win at Hofstra on March 14 and a 22-6 home victory against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday. Against the Bonnies, the Orange produced a season-high in goals as Joey Spallina led the way with six points on two goals and four assists. Owen Hiltz and Alex Simmons each scored three goals and John Cohen recorded a career best night with four points on one goal and three assists. Goalie Will Mark made eight saves in 45 minutes of play for the Orange. Freshman and Carthage graduate Carter Kempney scored a goal in the third quarter, which was assisted by Spallina. Kempney has now scored two goals from three shots on goal in five games so far this season. ... Syracuse graduate transfer and attackman Cole Kirst is on the cusp of surpassing the 100-point mark for his career, dating back to his time at Lehigh University, as he has totaled 66 goals and 33 assists in his collegiate career. ... Syracuse holds the series lead with Hobart with a healthy 79-26-2 advantage, stretching back to the first meeting of the series back on April 29, 1916. The Orange are 41-13-1 all-time against the Statesmen in home meetings. SU is also 9-1 in the last 10 meetings, including an 18-16 triumph on March 6, 2022 at the Dome. ... All seven of Hobart’s games so far this season have been against nonconference foes, including a 13-11 win against Providence in a game played in Sparks, Md., last Saturday. The Statesmen’s roster includes several players from Central New York, including junior midfielder and Lowville Academy graduate Chad Bach. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 210-pounds, Bach has totaled 11 points, including scoring nine goals, in six games this season, having started in all six games. A biology major, he generated a career-high six goals in a 20-16 home loss to Dartmouth on March 7. After being named to the Northeast Conference All-Rookie team in 2021, he played in 12 games last year, including starting in four, and finished the season with 16 points on nine goals and seven assists. ... Hobart, which moved up to the Atlantic 10 Conference this season will commence league play when it hosts St. Bonaventure next Saturday. ... Syracuse will return to Atlantic Coast Conference play when it hosts Notre Dame at 2 p.m. next Saturday.
