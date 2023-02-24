No. 12/16 North Carolina at No. 18/19 Syracuse
When: 3 p.m. today
Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse
Records: North Carolina (2-1), Syracuse (3-1).
TV: ACC Network
Outlook: This the Atlantic Coast Conference season opener for Syracuse, which has fared 3-1 so far this season in nonconference play, as well as for North Carolina. The Orange went 1-5 in ACC play last season, including a 14-13 loss at then No. 13-ranked North Carolina on April 16. Syracuse, which finished with four wins on the season, didn’t compete in last year’s ACC Tournament. ... Syracuse is coming off a 15-12 loss at then No. 4/5-ranked and reigning national champion Maryland last Saturday in its first road game of the season. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Jackson Birtwistle scored three goals to pace Syracuse and senior goalie Will Mark made 18 saves. Mark’s saves were a season high and he faced 50 total shots from the Terrapins, 33 of which were on cage. ... Despite the loss, the Orange remained in the top 20 in the country and is No. 18 in the USILA Coaches Poll, while ranking No. 19 in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll. ... The Maryland game was the first of four straight games for Syracuse against opponents currently ranked in the top 20 in the nation. ... Syracuse and North Carolina will meet for the 30th time since the series began in 1981. Syracuse holds an all-time record of 18-11, but the Tar Heels have won the last three meetings. Since Syracuse joined the ACC for the 2014 season, the Orange holds a 5-3 record against North Carolina in conference games (excluding ACC Tournament). The Orange and Tar Heels will meet for the 12th time in the JMA Dome, where Syracuse holds a 9-2 record. ... North Carolina is coming off an 8-5 loss at Ohio State last Saturday, after defeating Mercer, 25-3, and then winning at Johns Hopkins, 11-7, to open the season. ... Five different Tar Heels scored in the game against Ohio State and goalkeeper Collin Krieg stopped a game-high 13 shots. Last year, North Carolina finished 8-6, but like Syracuse compiled a 1-5 record in ACC play and didn’t qualify for the postseason. ... Syracuse will also play at North Carolina in an ACC game on April 15 in another Satuday tilt. ... Syracuse will continue ACC play when it hosts No. 10/14-ranked Duke at 4 p.m. next Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome.
