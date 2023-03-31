No. 3 Notre Dame at Syracuse
When: 2 p.m. today
Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse
Records: Notre Dame (6-1, 0-1), Syracuse (6-4, 0-2).
TV: ACC Network
Outlook: Syracuse and No. 3-ranked Notre Dame will meet in an Atlantic Coast Conference game. The meeting takes place on the Orange’s senior day, in which 15 members of the program will be honored, which is also the team’s home finale in the regular season. ... Syracuse has forged a three-game winning streak — all against nonconference foes — with the latest win coming in an 18-7 home triumph over Hobart to claim the Kraus-Simmons Trophy in a meeting of one of the oldest rivalries in college lacrosse. ... Freshman Joey Spallina recorded six points, including scoring four goals, to pace the Orange, freshman Michael Leo contributed three goals, and graduate student and goalie Will Mark made 14 saves in 56 minutes. ... While Syracuse is 4-4 against nonconference foes, it enters today’s game at 0-2 in the ACC with four league games remaining in the regular season. ... This is also the ninth and final home game of the regular season for SU. Since 1981, Syracuse is 35-6 in the regular season home finale, including wins in 21 straight years from 1982 through 2002. ... This will be the only meeting between the Orange and the Fighting Irish this spring after the two teams met twice a year ago. Syracuse is 10-9 all-time against Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish have won the past five encounters, including both meetings last season, 22-6, and 18-11 in Syracuse’s home finale last year on May 1. SU is 6-8 against Notre Dame in conference clashes, competing in both the Big East and now in the ACC. ... Notre Dame entered last week as the top-ranked team in the nation, but was upended by Virginia, 15-10 last Saturday in South Bend, Ind., in suffering its first loss of the season. ... By recording two assists against Virginia, standout senior attackman Pat Kavanagh now has 109 career assists, passing Pat Walsh (108) for second place in program history and is just two shy of breaking the program record held by David Ulrich. Kavanagh, who hails from Rockville Centre on Long Island, finished with four points on the day, giving him 182 in his career. That total moves him into fifth place in program history, passing Ulrich (180). ... The Orange’s last four games of the regular season will be played on the road, starting with a game at No. 18/17-ranked Princeton at noon next Saturday. SU will then play at North Carolina, Virginia and Duke to finish out its regular season.
