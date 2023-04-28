No. 19/15 Syracuse at No. 2 Duke
When: Noon, Saturday.
Where: Koskinen Stadium, Durham, N.C.
Records: Syracuse (8-6, 1-4), Duke (11-2, 4-1).
TV: ESPNU
Outlook: Syracuse and Duke will meet in the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season finale for both teams. The Orange will look to bounce back after falling 19-12 at then No. 3/4-ranked Virginia last Saturday. Alex Simmons scored four goals to lead Syracuse, Cole Kirst contributed three goals and an assist and Owen Hiltz totaled three assists and a goal. Goalie Mark Will made 15 saves. It snapped a stretch of two straight wins for Syracuse. ... Even with the setback against Virginia, Syracuse remains ranked in the nation, standing 19th in the USILA Coaches Poll and 15th in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll. The Orange is also ranked 20th in the RPI men’s lacrosse rankings with 17 teams qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse would have to secure an at-large bid to the NCAAs because the ACC doesn’t hold a tournament of its own. ... Syracuse is looking to avenge a 14-13 home defeat in overtime to then No. 5/6-ranked Duke on March 5. Charles Balsamo scored with 54 seconds left in overtime for the deciding goal for the Blue Devils and teammate Brennan O’Neill totaled four goals and two assists. Mark made 22 saves for the Orange, Kirst scored four times and added an assist and Jackson Birtwistle notched a hat trick in the game. ... This year marks the first time since 2016 that Syracuse and Duke clash twice in the same season. Today will be the 23rd meeting all-time between Syracuse and Duke, a series that kicked off in 1938, with the Orange holding a 14-8 edge. ... Syracuse is 2-2 on the road this season. Duke is a perfect 7-0 at home this season, including a 15-14 win over Virginia in its most-recent game April 15. Overall, Duke has won nine of its past 10 games. ... Duke leads the ACC with a 4-1 record, sitting one-half game ahead of second-place Notre Dame. Syracuse enters today tied for last place in the circuit with North Carolina as each team is 1-4 in the conference. ... Duke senior Kenny Brower and O’Neill, a junior, have been selected as nominees for the Tewaaraton Award as two of the 25 players selected as nominees for the pre-eminent lacrosse award. Anchoring Duke’s defense, Brower usually draws the matchup against the opponents’ top attackmen and as the leader of Duke’s offense, O’Neill paces the Blue Devils in goals (38), assists (27) and points (65).
