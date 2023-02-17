No. 16/18 Syracuse at No. 4/5 Maryland
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Md.
Records: Maryland (1-1), Syracuse (3-0).
TV: Big 10 Plus
Outlook: The Orange surged into the national rankings after recording a pair of home wins last week with a 20-7 triumph over the University at Albany last Friday and a 15-6 victory against Holy Cross last Sunday, both in nonconference play. ... Syracuse freshman attack Joey Spallina was selected as the ACC Offensive Player of the Week and to the USILA Division I Team of the Week. Spallina recorded 12 points last week, scoring five goals in each win over UAlbany and Holy Cross. He also added two assists against Holy Cross. ... Freshman attack Finn Thomson collected his first collegiate hat trick in the win against Holy Cross, finishing with four goals on the day. ... Freshman midfielder Carter Kempney, a Carthage graduate, scored his first collegiate goal in the win against UAlbany. ... Syracuse has held all three of its opponents this season to under 10 goals, including a 7-5 season-opening win against Vermont on Feb. 4 at the Dome. It has won 70 consecutive games when holding opponents to under 10 goals in a game. ... This will be the first road game of the year for Syracuse, which fared 1-5 last season away from the JMA Wireless Dome. It is the Orange’s first trip to College Park, Md., since 1997. ... Syracuse is 6-12 alltime against the Terrapins and will look to snap a four-game slide against Maryland dating back to the 2011 NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. ... Last year, the Orange lost 14-10 to No. 1-ranked Maryland in Syracuse. The Terrapins went on to forge a perfect 18-0 season, capped by a 9-7 triumph over Cornell last May 30 in the national championship game. Maryland, which set an NCAA record for most wins in a season without a loss, claimed the program’s fourth NCAA title. ... This year, Maryland won its season opener against Richmond, 15-4, on Feb. 4 before losing at Loyola (Md.) 12-7, last Saturday. ... Syracuse will return to host No. 19-ranked North Carolina in its ACC season opener at 3 p.m. next Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.
