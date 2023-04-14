COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
No. 18/17 Syracuse at No. 12/11 North Carolina
When: 4 p.m., today
Where: Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Olney, Md.
Records: Syracuse (7-5, 0-3), North Carolina (7-4, 1-2).
TV: ESPNU
Outlook: Syracuse and North Carolina will meet in an ACC meeting. The game will be played at a neutral site at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md. ... Syracuse has hit the stretch drive of its season as after today, only two games remain in its regular season, both against ACC foes. ... The Orange returned to the national rankings on the strength of a 16-13 road win at then No. 14-ranked Princeton last Saturday. Syracuse moved back inside the top 20 for the first time since the week three polls. Syracuse picked up 75 points in the USILA Coaches’ Poll, good enough for 18th, while netting 81 points in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll, slotting the Orange at 17th. ... Freshman Joey Spallina enjoyed a career day, as he totaled nine points, including scoring four goals, in the win, and Finn Thomson and Cole Kirst each scored three goals for Syracuse as 11 different Orange players recorded a least a point. Graduate student and goalie Will Mark made 17 saves to record the win. ... Spallina has been selected as the ACC co-Offensive Player of the Week, as well as being named to the USILA Division I Team of the Week and was tapped as The Lacrosse Network’s Player of the Week. The Mount Sinai native’s nine points against Princeton are tied for the fourth-most in a single game by an Orange freshman, and his five assists are tied for the third most by an SU rookie. On the season, Spallina leads SU offensively with 32 goals and 25 assists. ... Mark has started all 12 games for the Orange this season, forging a .577 save percentage. ... This will be the second meeting of the season as the Orange and Tar Heels as North Carolina prevailed, 19-13, on Feb. 25 at the JMA Wireless Dome. SU leads the all-time series against North Carolina, 18-12, but the Tar Heels have won the past four meetings. The Orange is seeking its first win over UNC since a 12-9 victory in Chapel Hill, N.C., in 2019. ... North Carolina’s last win over SU was the first ACC victory of the season, which since lost at Duke, 15-8, on March 17, and dropped a 19-12 home decision to Virginia last Friday. ... Logan McGovern’s eight-point showing, which includes four goals and four assists, led all players in the UNC’s last encounter with Syracuse, with Lance Tillman and Antonio DeMarco each recording a hat trick. ... SU will continue its road swing through the ACC to complete its regular season when it plays at No. 3/2-ranked Virginia at 2 p.m. next Saturday before playing at No. 2/3-ranked Duke on April 29.
