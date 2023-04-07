COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Syracuse at No 14/15 Princeton
When: Noon, today
Where: Sherrerd Field at Class of 1952 Stadium, Princeton, N.J.
Records: Syracuse (6-5), Princeton (4-4).
TV: SNY
Outlook: Syracuse and Princeton will meet in a nonconference game. This will be the first of four consecutive road games for the Orange as it completes the regular season, with one contest at a neutral site. In this stretch, SU will face three top 10 teams and all four opponents currently ranked in the top 15 of both the USILA and Inside Lacrosse Polls. ... SU has split its two road games this season, losing 15-12 at then No. 4 Maryland and winning, 16-8, at Hofstra on March 14, both nonconference games. ... Last week, the Orange lost for the first time in four games in a 20-12 home defeat to then No. 3-ranked Notre Dame in an ACC clash last Saturday. SU’s comeback bid was foiled as after Notre Dame led 8-2 in the first half and 11-7 in the third quarter, it came storming back on Cole Kirst’s unassisted goal 1:21 into the fourth quarter for a 12-11 edge. The Orange nearly led by two goals, but the tally was waved off and the Fighting Irish went to score the next nine goals to put the game away. Graduate student and goalie Will Mark made 12 saves for the Orange. ... With a goal and an assist, attackman Joey Spallina moved up among SU’s freshman scoring records, notching his 28th goal of the year, tying him with Tim O’Hara (1977) in eighth for an SU freshman. His assist was the 20th of the year, locking him in a tie for seventh with Barry Powless (1976) while his 48th point drew him even with Owen Hiltz’s rookie season (2021) and ninth place. ... SU and Princeton will meet for the first time in 10 seasons as the Orange secured a 13-12 road victory in 2013. This will also be the 30th meeting all-time in the series, which SU leads 20-9, dating back to 1922. This rivalry dominated the mid-1990s and early 2000s as the teams met four times in the NCAA Tournament championship game. Each side emerged victorious twice: SU won it all in 2000 and 2002, but the Tigers won in 2001 and 1992, a double OT thriller in Philadelphia. ... Princeton won 11 games last year and reached the NCAA semifinals, losing to Maryland, 13-8. This year, the Tigers are 2-1 in Ivy League play, most recently defeating Yale, 23-10, and Brown, 16-12, last Saturday. ... For the second straight week, Princeton’s Coulter Mackesy has been named the Ivy League’s Player of the Week. Mackesy, a sophomore attackman, recorded a team-best six points on three goals and three assists against Brown. ... Syracuse, 0-3 in ACC play, will return to league play with a game at No. 10/9-ranked North Carolina at 4 p.m. next Saturday.
