No. 13/12 Syracuse at No. 3/4 Virginia
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
Where: Klockner Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.
Records: Syracuse (8-5, 1-3), Virginia (8-3, 2-2).
TV: ESPNU
Outlook: Syracuse and Virginia will meet in an Atlantic Coast Conference encounter. The Orange is making a late season push as it has won its past two games, including a 15-14 triumph at then No. 12/11-ranked North Carolina last Saturday. With the win, which was its first in ACC play this season, Syracuse again vaulted up the national rankings, moving to 13th in the USILA Coaches’ Poll and climbing to No. 12 in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll, climbing five spots in both polls. ... Freshman Michael Leo scored with 12 seconds left in regulation as the Orange held off the Tar Heels in a neutral-site game in Olney, Md. Cole Kirst (three goals, one assist), Joey Spallina (two goals, two assists) and Owen Hiltz (one goal, three assists) each recorded four points for the Orange. Goalkeeper Will Mark made 13 saves. ... Mark has been named one of 25 Tewaaraton Award nominees, released by the Tewaaraton Foundation Thursday. Mark, who hails from Danville, ranks fifth nationally in save percentage (.569) and seventh in saves per game (14.0) and leads the ACC in both categories. Mark was one of two goalies listed among the nominees. ... Longtime rivals Syracuse and Virginia meet for the 41st time and the all-time series is deadlocked at 20-20-0. Virginia won both meetings last season, defeating the Orange 20-11 in Charlottesville before edging host Syracuse 21-15 in late April. ... Virginia attackmen Payton Cormier and Connor Shellenberger have been named two of 25 total men’s Tewaaraton Award nominees. ... Last week, Virginia came up short to No. 2 Duke in a 15-14 decision Saturday. Offensively, Virginia was led by Cormier’s four goals as he notched his ninth hat trick of the season. Cormier’s four scores moved him to No. 2 on UVA’s all-time goals list. ... SU, which is playing its third straight road game, will continue its road swing through the ACC to complete its regular season when it plays at No. 2-ranked Duke on April 29. The Orange are 3-1 away from JMA Wireless Dome.
