College men’s lacrosse
CANTON — SUNY Canton attacker Hunter Olsen was named the North Atlantic Conference men’s lacrosse Player of the Year on Thursday.
Olsen, a junior, led the league with 43 points in six conference games. He scored 23 goals with 20 assists and picked up 30 groundballs.
Joining Olsen on the first team from the Kangaroos are midfielder Noah Robinson and defenseman Brandon Schmidt. Canton native Jacob Facey, an attacker, made the second team.
