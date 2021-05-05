CANTON — The St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team took charge in the second quarter to defeat Ithaca 14-8 in a Liberty League semifinal Wednesday.
The Saints (8-2) will play at the Rochester Institute of Technology on Saturday in the championship game. It will be SLU’s first appearance in the league title game since 2017.
SLU was tied 3-3 after one and outscored the Bombers 7-1 in the second quarter to pull away.
Ben Murtagh led the Saints with four goals. Jack Hennessey scored three goals, and Mark Mahoney and Chris Jordan each scored twice.
John Sramac led the Bombers (6-4) with three goals while Kyle Savery added two.
