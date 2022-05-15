BRUNSWICK, Maine — A rocky stretch proved to be the undoing Sunday of the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team, which fell 17-12 to Bowdoin College in the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
Ninth-ranked Bowdoin scored six unanswered goals from six different players that bridged the first and second quarters, turning a
3-3 game into a 9-3 advantage, and the Saints never recovered.
Bowdoin (18-2) — which played on its home field and led 7-3, 10-4 and 14-9 through each of the first three quarters — got three-goal games from Patrick Fitzgerald, Will Byrne, Oliver Bernstein and Zach Chandler, and two-goal efforts from Chris Fowler and Jason Lach.
St. Lawrence (14-5), ranked 10th, was led Judge Murphy’s four goals and Jack Hennessey’s three. Josh Huiatt and Ben Murtagh each scored twice and Padraig Condon added a tally.
