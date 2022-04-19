POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team scored eight straight goals early in the game to pull away from rival Clarkson in a 17-6 Liberty League victory Tuesday.
Clarkson (10-4 overall, 1-4 conference) struck first with a goal from Matt Reilly. SLU (11-2, 4-1) answered with the eight-goal streak. Chris Jordan scored two goals and assisted on three during the run and Ben Murtagh added two goals.
Jordan finished with four goals with six assists to lead SLU. Mark Mahoney and Murtagh both scored three goals for the Saints.
Bryan Penney led Clarkson with two goals.
