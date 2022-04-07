ALBANY — Graydon Hogg scored four goals and Thomas Decker contributed three goals and an assist to lead a balanced effort as the University at Albany downed Syracuse, 14-12, on Thursday night in a nonconference game at Casey Stadium.
Goalie Will Ramos made 15 saves to record the win for the Great Danes (4-5), and Jake Piseno and Adam Thistlethwaite each scored a pair of goals.
Jacob Buttermore, Tucker Dordevic and Owen Seebold each scored three goals for Syracuse (4-6), which lost in the program’s first game at Albany, Brendan Curry totaled two goals and an assist for the Orange.
Syracuse, which has lost two straight games, will host No. 6-ranked Cornell at 7 p.m. Monday at the Carrier Dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.