Syracuse University short-stick defensive midfielder Brandon Aviles was named to the Freshman All-American men’s lacrosse second team by College Crosse of SB Nation on Tuesday.
Aviles caused three turnovers and collected 12 ground balls in five games for the top-ranked Orange. The Seatauket native played three games as one of the top pair at the position, filling in for injured Dami Oladunmoye in the first two contests and Peter Dearth in the Johns Hopkins game.
Syracuse finished the season 5-0 ranked number one in country in all polls before the season was shut down.
