SYRACUSE — The fifth-ranked Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team didn’t lead until there were less than six minutes left in regulation, but a gritty, come-from-behind performance helped SU top No. 7 Army, 9-7, in nonconference action Sunday at the Carrier Dome.
The Orange moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
The Orange trailed by as many as four goals in the second quarter, but senior goaltender Drake Porter kept the Orange in it with a career-high 18 saves.
He held the Black Knights (3-2) at bay long enough for the offense to come around and pull off another fourth-quarter comeback. Porter’s 18 saves were the most in a game by a SU goalie since John Galloway also saved 18 vs. Virginia in 2010.
Jakob Phaup dominated on faceoffs, setting a career-high by winning 16-of-19.
Jamie Trimboli resurrected SU after it had trailed 5-2 at the break. He scored three unanswered goals to start the second half and eliminated Army’s three-goal halftime lead. The senior midfielder set a career-high with five goals and tied his career-high in points (five).
SU found itself down two with 14:13 left in the fourth quarter. Tucker Dordevic and David Lipka scored successive goals for the Orange to tie the game with 8:15 left. Trimboli gave SU its first lead of the game with an unassisted goal at the 5:46 mark. Brendan Curry extended the Orange lead when he ripped a shot into the back of the net for his fourth point of the day.
Syracuse meets traditional rival Hobart on Friday.
