CANTON — SUNY Canton men’s lacrosse player Hunter Olsen was named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.
In addition to Olsen, Austin Mesler and Alex Jacobs also made the first team. Noel Abreau and Chris McCann made second team and Zach LaFave was named to honorable mention and as the senior scholar athlete.
Olsen is SUNY Canton’s all-time leading scorer with 216 points.
