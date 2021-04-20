CANTON — Junior attacker Hunter Olsen has been recognized on the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) National Team of the Week, as announced by the organization Tuesday afternoon.
Olsen, who was also named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Player of the Week for the second week, had a productive week, posting 23 points on 11 goals and 12 assists as the Roos swept a pair of conference games against SUNY Cobleskill. The junior also added 14 ground balls and a 59.4 shots on goal percentage for the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.