CORTLAND — The 20th-ranked SUNY Cortland men’s lacrosse team controlled the fourth quarter and defeated Clarkson 11-9 in a nonconference game Tuesday afternoon.
Clarkson led 8-7 heading into the fourth quarter but the Red Dragons outscored the Golden Knights 4-1.
Jacob Rivers scored the go-ahead goal for the Red Dragons (2-1 overall) with 7 minutes, 29 seconds left in the game. Zak Jones, who finished with four goals and an assist, ended the scoring with 1:31 left.
Bryan Penney led Clarkson (2-3) with four goals and Sebastian Geiger added three goals and two assists.
