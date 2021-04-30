College men’s lacrosse
PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team held off a fourth-quarter rally to pick up a 17-14 win over SUNY Plattsburgh in a SUNYAC game Friday.
The Bears (7-3 overall, 5-1 conference) led 16-9 heading into the final quarter only to see SUNY Plattsburgh end the game on a 5-1 spurt.
Cam Talcott led the Bears with four goals and one assist. Peyton Walsh scored three goals with three assists and Josh Huiatt added two goals and three assists.
Dilon Smith scored five goals with one assist for the Cardinals (2-6, 2-4). Amos Grimm added three goals.
