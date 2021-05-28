College men’s lacrosse
Seven area athletes were named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-American team Friday.
Leading the list is SUNY Potsdam’s Josh Huiatt, a Lisbon native who played at Canton High School. He was named to the third team.
Five honorable mention selections came from St. Lawrence University. The Saints who made the squad were Canton native Mark Mahoney along with Jack Hennessey, Peter Koch, Dan Robinson and Joe Scarfi.
Clarkson’s Conor Bartlett also was named honorable mention.
