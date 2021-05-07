SYRACUSE — Ending its regular season on a high note, Syracuse University’s men’s lacrosse team broke out for a 21-14 victory over Robert Morris on Friday.
Owen Hiltz set the Orange single-game record for goals scored by a freshman with seven during the nonconference triumph at the Carrier Dome.
The first-line attack unit of Hiltz, Owen Seebold and Stephen Rehfuss combined for 21 points to lead Syracuse (7-5) to a season-high in goals.
Hiltz now has generated 47 points on the season. Since 1980, just three Orange freshmen have scored more points in a season — John Zulberti (74 in 1986), Mikey Powell (70 in 2001) and Casey Powell (67 in 1995). Hiltz currently stands eighth on Syracuse’s freshman points list.
After a frantic first half with 24 combined goals, Syracuse’s defense settled in and allowed just one third period tally from the Colonials to pull away. Hiltz (7-2), Seebold (5-2) and Rehfuss (2-3) led the Orange, while Dordevic added a hat trick and Jamie Trimboli and Brendan Curry each scored twice.
“I thought what helped our cause today was we dominated in the faceoffs,” Syracuse head coach John Desko said. “I thought our wings played well and we settled down defensively in the second half.”
The offense was powered by another strong day on faceoffs as Syracuse went 26 of 37 on draws, while Phaup won 24 of 32 on his own and recorded a career-high 16 ground balls.
Ryan Smith scored seven goals for Robert Morris (7-6) in the first meeting between the two teams.
Syracuse now awaits a berth in the NCAA Tournament with Sunday’s selection show to be televised at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.
SCANLAN ARRESTED, SUSPENDED
Syracuse sophomore attackman Chase Scanlan was arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief Friday afternoon, hours before the Orange played its regular-season finale.
Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick released a statement to Syracuse media outlets Friday, confirming that the arrest was made for a domestic-related incident that occurred at a south-campus apartment on April 18 while noting the investigation is ongoing.
Josh Martin of New Channel 9 reported Friday night that court documents revealed that Scanlan broke the victim’s cell phone, injured her ribs, causing her to visit a doctor, and paid $500 for a new phone.
Syracuse Athletics has suspended Scanlan from all athletic participation, per a school statement on Friday, but provided no further details, citing federal privacy laws.
Scanlan was initially suspended by the team on April 20 and reinstated a week later. Players threatened to boycott practice if Scanlan was present, according to multiple media reports, and the sophomore from Irving had been working out with coaches on his own since.
Scanlan led SU with 24 goals and was third on the team with 33 points at the time of his initial suspension.
Multiple SU players took to social media earlier this week to post a statement in solidarity with victims of domestic violence and in support of the One Love Foundation — founded to honor the memory of Yeardley Love, a Virginia women’s lacrosse player murdered by her ex-boyfriend, George Huguely, of the UVA men’s lacrosse team in 2010.
