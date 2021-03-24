No. 4 Syracuse at No. 2 Duke
When: 7 p.m., Thursday.
Where: Koskinen Stadium, Durham, N.C.
Records: Duke (8-0), Syracuse (4-1).
TV: ACC Network.
Outlook: This will be Syracuse’s first road game of the season. After opening the season with an 18-11 loss to Army on Feb. 21, the Orange has won four consecutive games, including a 15-6 victory over Holy Cross on Saturday. ... Syracuse has won four-straight regular season road games dating back to 2019. ... With the nonconference win over the Crusaders, Syracuse moved up one spot to No. 4 in the country in both national polls. ... The entire Atlantic Coast Conference ranks in the top nine in the nation, with North Carolina at No. 1, Duke ranked second, Syracuse fourth, Notre Dame at No. 6 and Virginia at No. 9. In the preseason, Duke was picked as the favorite by every national poll, Syracuse was picked as the ACC favorite by the league’s head coaches. ... This will be Syracuse’s second ACC game of the season as it defeated then No. 3-ranked Virginia, 20-10, on Feb. 27 at the Carrier Dome. ... Freshman attackman Owen Hiltz has recorded at least five or more points in each of his first four career starts for the Orange. He enters Thursday’s game with 23 points, including ranking second on the team with 13 goals and 10 assists. Redshirt senior attackman Stephen Rehfuss (12 goals-13 assists-25 points) leads the team in scoring, with sophomore attackman Chase Scanlan (14-6-20) and junior midfielder Brendan Curry (7-8-15) rounding out the top four. ... Senior goalie Drake Porter has won all four games this season for the Orange and sports a .570 save percentage in starting all five games. ... A win Thursday would move Syracuse head coach John Desko past Carl Runk (262 wins) and into 15th on the all-time NCAA Division I wins list. Current Duke head coach John Danowski sits atop that list with 426 victories. ... Syracuse has won 13 of 19 games in the all-time series with Duke, which dates back to 1938. The Orange has also won seven of the last eight meetings, including prevailing in the previous four, the last a 9-8 overtime win March 24, 2019 at the Carrier Dome. ... Today is the ACC season opener for Duke, which closed out its nonconference schedule with a 17-6 triumph over Jacksonville on March 14. ... Last week, graduate student and attackman Michael Sowers was named ACC offensive player of the week as he totaled five goals and seven assists in wins against then No. 18-ranked High Point and Jacksonville. Sowers leads Duke in points with 18 goals and 26 assists for 44 points. For his career, he has 139 goals and 207 assists for 346 points. He needs 25 more assists to break the NCAA career mark of 231 held by Loyola’s Pat Spencer and eight more points to pass Matt Danowski for No. 5 on the NCAA career scoring list. ... Syracuse will host No. 6-ranked Notre Dame at noon April 3 in a Saturday ACC game.
