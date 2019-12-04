SYRACUSE — Syracuse University will start its men’s lacrosse season with a game against Colgate on Feb. 7 at the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse’s schedule includes road games against defending NCAA champion Virginia, as well as traditional rival Johns Hopkins. North Carolina and Notre Dame will travel to play Syracuse but at Cicero-North Syracuse Stadium in Cicero as the Carrier Dome will be undergoing continued renovations.
The Orange, which finished 9-5 last season and fell to Loyola in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, begins its 2020 schedule with four straight games at the Carrier Dome, against Colgate, Binghamton, Army and its oldest rival, Hobart.
Syracuse then goes on the road for a March 7 game against Johns Hopkins, followed by road games at Rutgers (March 14) and Duke (March 21). The Orange faces Notre Dame at CNS on March 28, then plays at Albany on April 3 and at Cornell on April 7.
Syracuse meets North Carolina at CNS on April 11 and then finishes the regular season at Virginia on April 18.
ACC tournament play begins April 24. NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday is May 8.
