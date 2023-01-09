Syracuse University announced Monday that it will retire the jersey of former Carthage high school standout Mike Powell at a ceremony March 11 during SU’s game against Johns Hopkins at JMW Wireless Dome.
Powell, who is from West Carthage, is the Orange’s career leader in points with 307 and appears in SU’s lacrosse record book in several other places.
Powell, whose older brothers Casey and Ryan, also enjoyed record-setting careers at SU, was the first two-time winner of the Tewaararton Trophy and the only Orange men’s lacrosse player to earn first-team All-America recognition all four years.
Powell is just the second Syracuse men’s lacrosse player to have his jersey retired. Hel will join current Orange head coach Gary Gait with his jersey hanging in the rafters at the Dome.
Powell won the Tewaararton Trophy, presented to the best player in college lacrosse, in 2002 and 2004, after leading the Orange to the national championship in each of those seasons. The only four-time winner of the Jack Turnbull Award, presented to the nation’s top attackman, Powell was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team three times and is the only Syracuse player to win the W.H. Brine Award as the NCAA Division I Championship Game Most Outstanding Player twice.
In 2004, he enjoyed the highest-scoring season of his career, leading SU in scoring for the fourth consecutive campaign, with 89 points (47 goals, 42 assists). He helped the Orange to its ninth NCAA title with a goal and five assists in the championship game against Navy. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament and earned a spot on the all-tournament team. Powell also became SU’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing the record of 287 points compiled by each of his brothers, Casey (1995-98) and Ryan (1997-2000).
Powell also ranks sixth on career goals list (150) and fourth on the career assists list (157). He scored 70 points in his first year, ranking him second all-time among SU first-year players, while adding 40 assists in that same season, also the second-best mark for an SU first-year player. In NCAA Tournaments, Powell has the most career assists (34 in 13 games), the second-most single tournament assists (11 in 2004), the second-most career points (58) and the third-most single tournament points (19 in 2004) of any player to wear a Syracuse uniform.
Powell will be remembered for his exceptional quickness and tremendous stick skills, and ‘The Move.’ In his final regular-season home game, Powell delivered on a preseason promise of a “first-ever move.” With the game under control for Syracuse, Powell ran forward, completed a front flip, and then fired toward the visitor’s cage. Although his effort didn’t find the cage, he connected six other times leading the Orange to a victory.
Powell also competed in the 2002 and 2006 World University Games for the United States.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.