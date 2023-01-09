Former Syracuse University standout Mike Powell will have his number retired this lacrosse season. Syracuse Athletics photo

Syracuse University announced Monday that it will retire the jersey of former Carthage high school standout Mike Powell at a ceremony March 11 during SU’s game against Johns Hopkins at JMW Wireless Dome.

Powell, who is from West Carthage, is the Orange’s career leader in points with 307 and appears in SU’s lacrosse record book in several other places.

