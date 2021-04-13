UTICA — The Utica College men’s lacrosse team played strong in the first half and held off a third-quarter surge from SUNY Potsdam to win a nonconference game 11-8 Tuesday afternoon.
The Pioneers (5-1 overall) led 8-2 at halftime but the Bears scored five goals in the third quarter to cut the deficit to one.
Cam Talcott, Josh Huiatt and Henry Reber all scored twice for SUNY Potsdam (3-3).
Dylan Dunham led Utica with three goals and John Avery, Chase Kaufman and Massena native Gage Fiacco all added two goals.
