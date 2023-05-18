Watertown’s Jim Berkman and two other north country natives will try again to advance in the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament for Salisbury University in a quarterfinal game Saturday at Salisbury, Md.

Berkman, the coach of Salibury for 35 years, will lead the No. 2-ranked Sea Gulls against the No. 9 Washington and Lee Generals (18-4) in a noon game Saturday. A victory in the quarterfinal will put Salisbury, a 12-time NCAA champion under Berkman, into a semifinal game Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s 3 p.m. game between No. 4 Christopher Newport (18-2) and No. 6 Dickinson (17-3), also at Sea Gull Stadium in Salisbury. Sunday’s winner advances to the title game May 28 in Philadelphia.

