Watertown’s Jim Berkman and two other north country natives will try again to advance in the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse tournament for Salisbury University in a quarterfinal game Saturday at Salisbury, Md.
Berkman, the coach of Salibury for 35 years, will lead the No. 2-ranked Sea Gulls against the No. 9 Washington and Lee Generals (18-4) in a noon game Saturday. A victory in the quarterfinal will put Salisbury, a 12-time NCAA champion under Berkman, into a semifinal game Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s 3 p.m. game between No. 4 Christopher Newport (18-2) and No. 6 Dickinson (17-3), also at Sea Gull Stadium in Salisbury. Sunday’s winner advances to the title game May 28 in Philadelphia.
Berkman, the all-time winningest men’s lacrosse coach in NCAA history, has led the Sea Gulls to a 20-1 record. They hold a 17-game winning streak.
Two members of the Salisbury squad are veterans Isaac Thrasher of Canton and Luke Piroli of Black River. Thrasher, a graduate student, has posted 31 goals and 12 assists for the Sea Gulls, good for 43 points and sixth place on the team. He’s started 19 games. Piroli, a senior long-stick midfielder, has appeared in nine games, totaling four ground balls and two caused turnovers.
Berkman, a former St. Lawrence University midfielder and a member of the Saints’ Athletic Hall of Fame as well as a member of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, has accumulated 597 wins in his career. A win in this year’s championship game would give him his 600th career victory.
Berkman has guided the Sea Gulls to seven unbeaten seasons and national titles in 1994, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017.
In the other quarterfinals, at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., top-seeded Tufts will play No. 11 Lynchburg and No. 3 Rochester Institute of Technology, the two-time defending Division III champion, faces No. 5 Middlebury.
Salisbury reached the NCAA quarterfinals last season, falling to Tufts, 17-10.
Three former north country athletes are part of Le Moyne College’s quest to reach the NCAA Division II final this weekend.
Le Moyne, seeded No. 1, faces No. 2 Mercyhurst in a semifinal game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ted Grant Field on the Le Moyne campus in Syracuse.
Le Moyne, also the No. 1-ranked team in Division II, features three area players on the team, including former Watertown High School athlete Nick Mallette, a junior defender. Mallette has played in 17 games and has gathered 32 groundballs, good for fourth on the squad. He’s added five caused turnovers.
Another Watertown player, Ryder Simser, is a junior midfielder for the Dolphins, who has appeared in six games, posting two goals and an assist. Massena’s Hayden Hoerner, a senior, is a backup goalkeeper.
Mercyhurst, seventh in the country, includes former Ogdensburg Free Academy athlete Stephen Morley, a long-stick midfielder. A junior, Morley had appeared in 17 games. His 30 groundballs are tied for fifth on the team. He’s scored four goals and added an assist.
RICHARDSON MAKES ARMY DEBUT
Former Watertown High School standout Evan Richardson made his first appearance for Army West Point this season as a freshman goalie.
Richardson appeared in two games for the Black Knights, who are in the Division I quarterfinals, scheduled to play Penn State on Sunday.
