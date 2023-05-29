Jim Berkman and the Salisbury University men’s lacrosse team need a new carton to hold their NCAA championship trophies.
Six years after making it an even dozen with the Sea Gulls’ 12th NCAA Division III title, Watertown’s Berkman finally added a 13th on Sunday with his team’s 17-12 victory over top-ranked Tufts University at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Salisbury’s 13th national title matches Hobart College for the most Division III championships.
Berkman also has helped the Sea Gulls achieve championships in 1994, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2016.
Second-ranked Salisbury (23-1) knocked off Tufts with a six-goal surge in the first quarter and held its opponent to its lowest goal total all season.
Canton’s Isaac Thrasher contributed an assist during Salisbury’s six-goal run.
Brice Bromwell scored the game’s first goal and finished with a team-high four goals for the Sea Gulls. Cross Ferrera, Jude Brown and Luke Nestor each scored three goals. Jack Dowd contributed two goals and two assists. James Gilfillan supplied five ground balls and two caused turnovers.
Salisbury soared ahead 10-2 and entered the second half ahead 10-4. Tufts cut the lead to 11-9 with just over a minute left in the third quarter, but Salisbury scored the next three goals, two on man-up opportunities.
Goalie Nicholas Ransom matched a career-high with 16 saves for the Sea Gulls. Mason Kohn won 15 of 19 faceoffs with 14 ground balls.
Kurt Bruun scored five goals for Tufts (22-1), which defeated Salisbury in an NCAA Division III quarterfinal last season, 17-10.
Salisbury’s 23 wins matches a program high also achieved in 2007 and 2012.
Berkman, who has won more games than any other NCAA lacrosse coach with 620, has made 34 straight NCAA Tournament appearances and 29 NCAA Final Four appearances. The 1982 St. Lawrence University graduate was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2013. The 2023 Sea Gulls finished a single loss away from the program’s ninth unbeaten season.
Sunday’s victory came on the sixth anniversary of Salisbury’s previous championship, a 15-7 win against Rochester Institute of Technology, which was played in front of the largest crowd in Division III championship history at 31,560 spectators.
