CANANDAIGUA — Jalen Cook scored off of a Sebastian Mastin corner kick as the Jefferson Community College men’s soccer team rallied to beat Finger Lakes Community College, 3-2, in overtime in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game Wednesday.
Mastin and Jeffrey Lloyd each scored goals in the final five minutes of regulation to help the Cannoneers (5-3 overall, 2-2 conference) force overtime. Lloyd’s tally came with 23 seconds left in regulation. Andrew McLean stopped five shots for JCC.
Travis Cotton and Hunter Byron scored goals for the Lakers (1-9, 0-3).
n Alexis Gossage scored six goals as the Finger Lakes CC women blanked Jefferson CC, 12-0 in Canandaigua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.