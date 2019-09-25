POTSDAM — Cam Emde-Gerdine scored on a pass from Jevaughn Sinclair in the 86th minute to help the Clarkson University men’s soccer team to a 1-1 tie with St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League game Wednesday night.
Marvin Sibando scored in the seventh minute for the Saints (3-3-2 overall, 0-0-2 conference). Ben Woelfinger made four saves for the Saints and Ian Roeloffs also made four saves for the Golden Knights (4-3-2, 0-0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.