The St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team will take on Roger Williams College in the opening round of the NCAA Division III tournament as the brackets were announced Monday.
The Saints (13-1-5, 6-0-3) swept the Liberty League regular-season and tournament titles and will appear in the NCAA tournament for the 24th time. Roger Williams (14-3-4, 6-2-1) is based out of Bristol, R.I, and are champions of the Commonwealth Coast Conference. Game time is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Amherst, Mass.
