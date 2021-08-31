POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam has postponed its men’s soccer home season opener against SUNY Canton, which was scheduled for today due to COVID-19 protocols.
The game will be made up at a later date this season. SUNY Potsdam’s home women’s volleyball match against Clarkson, scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight, is still scheduled.
